Questions about absentee voting by mail? Here are the answers

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – More than 160,000 North Carolinians have requested to vote by mail for the presidential election this fall.

“With health concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic, more North Carolinians are choosing to vote by mail this year,” said Karen Brinson Bell, State Board executive director. “Our goal is for every voter to have the information they need to make sure their vote counts in 2020.”

Any registered voter in North Carolina may vote an absentee ballot by mail and to help voters understand the process, the State Board of Elections has released answers to some of the most commonly asked questions.

Requesting the ballot:

To request an absentee ballot, fill out a 2020 State Absentee Ballot Request Form or pick one up at your county board of elections office. The deadline to request a ballot is 5 p.m. on Oct. 27. The request form comes with detailed instructions and is available in Spanish. Return the completed form to your county board of elections. Ballots will start being sent to voters on Sep. 4.

Completing the ballot:

A witness is required and voters have to mark the ballot in the presence of the witness. Any registered voter may request assistance from a Multipartisan Assistance Team (MAT). A MAT is a group appointed by a county board of elections to assist voters with mail-in absentee voting. To schedule a MAT visit, contact your county board of elections.

Returning the ballot:

The container-return envelope with the voted ballot enclosed must be returned to the county board of elections by 5 p.m. on Election Day. Absentee ballots received after 5 p.m. on Election Day will only be counted if they are postmarked on or before Election Day and received by mail no later than 5 p.m. November 6, three days after the election.

Voting security:

The NCSBE says numbers safeguards are in place to ensure the absentee voting process is fair and protected.

Absentee ballots are sent only to registered voters who request them using an official request form. This request must be signed and includes identifying information about the voter, including date of birth and driver’s license number or last four digits of the voter’s Social Security number.

Voters must mark their ballot in the presence of a witness, and that witness must sign the return envelope certifying that the voter marked their ballot and is the registered voter submitting the marked ballot.

Only the voter or their near relative or legal guardian can return the ballot and upon return, the county board of elections reviews the envelope to ensure it’s in compliance with the legal requirements. Once the ballot is accepted, that voter is marked in the system as having voted in that election.

Criminal penalties have been increased for absentee voting fraud-related offenses. If there are anomalies or questionable activities, they will be reported to election officials.

The State Board of Elections has an Investigations Division that investigates credible allegations of elections fraud and refers cases to prosecutors when warranted by the evidence.

The State Board also conducts several post-election audits which will catch inconsistencies that can then be investigated by the State Board Investigations Division.

For more information, go to FAQs: Voting by Mail in North Carolina in 2020, or visit NCSBE.gov.