QU national poll: Biden tops Trump among likely voters by 10 points

In this combination photo, president Donald Trump, left, speaks at a news conference on Aug. 11, 2020, in Washington and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del. on Aug. 13, 2020. The conventions, which will be largely virtual because of the coronavirus, will be Aug. 17-20 for the Democrats and Aug. 24-27 for the Republicans. (AP Photo)

(WTNH) — A Quinnipiac University national poll released Wednesday shows former Vice President Joe Biden is topping President Donald Trump in the polls by 10 points among likely voters.

QU’s most recent poll – the first QU Poll survey of likely voters in the 2020 presidential election race rather than registered voters – comes just on the heels of back-to-back national political party conventions and an ongoing climate of national unrest surrounding police violence.

Poll results show, likely voters support Biden over Trump 52-42%.

By party, 93% of Democratic voters go for Biden, 90% of Republican voters go for Trump, and 50-40% of Independents back Biden.

The poll also asked likely voters if they feel the country is better or worse off than in 2016 (the year of the last presidential election):

Likely voters say 58-38% that the country is worse off

Republicans say 84-15% the country is better off

Democrats say 95-4% the country is worse off

Independents say 60-36% say it is worse off

“With six in 10 likely voters feeling the country has lost ground, the president stares down a big gap to make up in a short time,” said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy.

When it comes to the issues, likely voters were split 48-48% when asked whether Biden or Trump would do a better job handling the economy.

Asked about handling racial inequality, response to the COVID-19 pandemic, health care, and crisis in general, Biden holds a clear lead:

Racial inequality, Biden would do a better job 58-36%

The response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Biden would do a better job 56-40%;

Health care, Biden would do a better job 55-41%;

A crisis, Biden would do a better job 53-43%

For the full poll results click here.

Four new national polls conducted nearly entirely after last week’s Republican National Convention indicate Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden holding an upper-single-digit lead over Trump.

