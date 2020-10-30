President Trump to campaign in Hickory this Sunday, sources say

HICKORY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – President Donald Trump plans to hold a rally this Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Hickory, sources tell FOX 46 Charlotte.

Trump last visited the area on Wednesday, Oct. 21, in Gastonia where he spoke to thousands of people at a “Make America Great Again” rally at the Gaston Municipal Airport.

Attendees were asked to register online ahead of the Gastonia rally. When registering, guests were requested to “voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19.” When guests arrived, they went through security and received temperature checks. Masks were also available.

Trump rallies are among the nation’s biggest events being held in defiance of crowd restrictions designed to stop the virus from spreading. This at a time when public health experts are advising people to think twice even about inviting many guests for Thanksgiving dinner.

“It doesn’t matter who you are or where you are, when you have congregate settings where people are crowded together and virtually no one is wearing a mask, that’s a perfect setup to have an outbreak of acquisition and transmissibility,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, recently told Yahoo News. “It’s a public health and scientific fact.”

The Trump campaign, which distributes masks and hand sanitizer at its rallies, says those who attend are peaceful protesters who, just like Black Lives Matter demonstrators, have a right to assemble. The president says he wants to get the country back to normal.

Some states have fined venues that host Trump rallies for violating caps on crowd size. But the rallies continue — even as the U.S. sees cases spike, especially in the Midwest and the Plains. The nation posted a record-high number of new infections last week — nearly 500,000.

And the crowds keep turning out for Trump.

“I’m not afraid at all,” said Benejam, wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat and a mask emblazoned with “Trump 2020.” “We need to step back into normality.”

No word yet on the specific details regarding Sunday’s scheduled rally in Hickory. Check back for updates on this developing story.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

