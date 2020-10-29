President Trump postpones NC rally over windy conditions

by: CBS 17 Digital Desk

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – President Donald Trump has postponed his Thursday evening rally in Fayetteville over windy conditions.

“Because of a wind advisory issued with gusts reaching 50 miles per hour and other weather conditions, the outdoor Fayetteville, NC rally has been postponed until Monday,” the Trump campaign said in a release.

The event was scheduled for 6:30 p.m. the Fayetteville Regional Airport. Details on Monday’s event were not immediately available.

Trump was in nearby Lumberton this past weekend. The president spoke to a group of supporters at the Fayetteville airport on Sept. 19.

The remnants of Hurricane Zeta are moving across North Carolina on Thursday – bringing rains and high winds.

