Questioning validity of election results in several states, President Trump turns to courts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- President Donald Trump is looking to the courts as the election results began to lean toward Joe Biden Wednesday evening. So far, he has filed lawsuits in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia, all places where ballots are still being tabulated.

Trump has spoken in length about the validity of election results, at times saying it’s rigged. Now, he’s taking legal action and experts say, expect more.

“Stopping the count now really doesn’t advantage Trump,” UNCC political science professor Dr. Eric Heberlig said.

But that didn’t stop the Trump campaign from filing a lawsuit against Michigan, a state where Joe Biden has been declared the winner.

Poll challengers outside the TFC Center in Detroit chanted “stop the count” arguing a lack of transparency when officers locked the doors after the room reached capacity.

Trump’s team argues they were not provided meaningful access to numerous counting locations there. The campaign said they should have been able to observe the opening of ballots and counting process, per Michigan law.

“I’m surprised that it’s happened this quickly, but any state, I think it’d be Georgia, Arizona, Nevada. Some of the other states that are still not called, there will be lawsuits there,” said Davidson political science Professor Susan Roberts.

Shortly after the interview with Roberts, the Trump campaign filed another lawsuit against Georgia.

There, they claim a poll worker witnessed 53 late absentee ballots illegally added to a stack after the 7 p.m. deadline.

“Trump has made very clear that he’s going to take whatever legal actions he thinks he can to preserve his victory,” Heberlig said.

But at what cost?

“The controversy could create some chaotic situations, and that’s what people are afraid of. I hope that it doesn’t go into more protests,” said Roberts.

And in Wisconsin the Trump campaign requested a formal recount today. Biden leads by more than 20,000 votes and has been declared the winner there.

It’s safe to say the attorneys will be busy for a while.

