President Trump back on the campaign trail; plans visit to North Carolina Thursday

President Donald Trump stands on the balcony outside of the Blue Room as returns to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington, after leaving Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, in Bethesda, Md. Trump announced he tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 2. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Donald Trump is set to return to North Carolina Thursday for a campaign rally in Greenville.

The president’s rally will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Pitt-Greenville Airport. Doors will open at 10 a.m.

Trump’s visit will come 13 days after he and First Lady Melania Trump testes positive for the coronavirus on October 2.

The White House doctor said the president is no longer at risk of transmitting the virus, as Trump plans to resume campaign rallies.

President Trump made his first public appearance since his COVID-19 diagnoses at an event Saturday outside the White House. He also plans to hold a rally in Florida on Monday.

In a warning to attendees in Greenville, the president’s campaign said, ““By registering for this event, you understand and expressly acknowledge that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. In attending the event, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19, and waive, release, and discharge Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.; the host venue; or any of their affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors, or volunteers from any and all liability under any theory, whether in negligence or otherwise, for any illness or injury.”

