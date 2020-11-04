President Donald Trump has won the state of South Carolina

2020 Election

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

President Donald Trump has won the state of South Carolina. The Republican nominee on Tuesday was awarded its nine electoral votes.

Trump handily won the state in 2016 over Democrat Hillary Clinton. South Carolina hasn’t voted for a Democratic presidential candidate since Jimmy Carter in 1976.

Joe Biden’s victory in the South Carolina primary in February started a wave of wins that helped cement his status as Democrats’ presidential nominee.

South Carolina Republicans didn’t hold a primary, an early sign of their support for Trump’s reelection.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX46.COM

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories

More Viral