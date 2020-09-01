Preparations for early voting underway in Mecklenburg County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- More than 500,000 voters in North Carolina have requested mail-in ballots–about 15 times more than during the 2016 election. In-person voting is of course still an option as well, but many people are choosing to mail their choices in.

We know that places like Bank of America Stadium here in Charlotte will be used as an early voting site to help encourage social distancing due to the pandemic and starting tomorrow you can apply for a mail in ballot using an online portal.

FOX 46 contacted some board of elections staffers today who said they have their hands full getting ready for this voting season.

In Mecklenburg County, Bank of America Stadium, the Spectrum Center, and Bojangles Coliseum will be used as early voting sites. Early voting starts on October 15.

Leaders at the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections told me they are still hammering out the details for how many voting machines, check-in stations and assistants will be needed at each site.

More people could use early voting options to vote in person, as well as drop off their mail-in ballot. More than 75,000 voters have requested mail in ballots in Mecklenburg County.

“And this just keeps growing pretty much exponentially day by day.”

Distrust in the postal service means more voters may turn in their mail in ballot at an early voting site or the election office.

North Carolina Board of Elections leaders say the overall goal is to avoid scenes like this from 2016. Long lines on November 3 at polling locations, especially now, with COVID-19 concerns and social distancing.

In Mecklenburg County, six polling locations have been moved, but only one which was at a nursing home was a direct result of the pandemic.

