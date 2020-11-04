Police search for voter accused of trespassing at Charlotte polling site

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – CMPD continues to search for a voter who is wanted for a second offense of second-degree trespassing after reportedly intimating other voters and returning to a Charlotte polling location multiple times after being asked to leave.

The incident first began at 10:34 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3 at Precinct 202, located at 604 Doug Mayes Place. After voting, Justin Dunn, 36, who was legally carrying an unconcealed firearm, continued to loiter in the PVA of the voting site, authorities said.

At 10:34 a.m., CMPD received a call for service regarding Dunn possibly intimidating other voters. Officers arrived at the location at 10:41 a.m. Dunn was asked to leave the property by an official presiding over the precinct location in front of officers and voluntarily left without further issues. Dunn was also banned from returning to that location by the precinct official.

At 12:40 p.m., CMPD received an additional call saying that Dunn had returned to the property. Upon officers’ arrival, they observed Dunn on the property. He was subsequently placed under arrest and charged with second-degree trespassing.

Mecklenburg County Jail: Justin Dunn

Shortly after 6 p.m., officers received reports that Dunn, who had been recently released from jail, had returned to the polling site again at 604 Doug Mayes Place. Dunn left prior to CMPD officers arriving, so officers worked with the complaining witness to seek warrants for second-degree trespass, which was issued by the Magistrate.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

The investigation conducted by officers has produced evidence, information, and witness statements that are continuing to be evaluated, and officers are working with court officials to determine if there have been any additional laws violated, CMPD said.

Anyone who may have information regarding Dunn’s whereabouts is asked to call CMPD.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX46.COM