‘Pence fly’, Harris’ facial expressions dominate debate conversation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Wednesday night’s vice presidential debate is being billed as one of the most important VP debates in U.S. history, but in the end, a fly on Pence’s hair and Senator Harris’ facial expressions ended up overshadowing some of the biggest issues facing the nation.

“Unfortunately, this is the dynamics of modern politics, it’s all about ratings and television and perhaps a substance free debate,” Catawba College political science professor Dr. Michael Bitzer said.

If you took a scroll on social media after Wednesday’s debate in Utah, the trending topics were “the fly” and “Kamala’s facials.”

After speaking with a number of voters today, many indicated that they enjoy the sidebar conversations, sometimes more than the policies.

“We’re in a TV-based reality world and so things like the fly on Vice President Pence’s head, or the whatever, facial expressions Senator Harris threw towards the vice president take over,” Bitzer said.

Bitzer says people like to be entertained, but he says there were many valid talking points during the debate. Although some voters are “decided.”

“I can say I was already certainly decided when I watched, but I’m not sure how much it helped undecided voters. Either side was kind of avoiding the questions and wanted to steer it to something unrelated,” Sam Willingham said.

Policy issues like the pandemic and taxes were on the table last night, which Dr. Bitzer says illustrates where each party stands for those who don’t care about the entertainment.

“Actually I’ve already voted and I voted for Biden and Harris,” another voter told FOX 46.

