Former President Barack Obama on Wednesday decided to get personal with Americans ahead of Election Day by offering up his phone number and encouraging voters to text him what’s on their mind.
“All right, let’s try something new,” the 44th president tweeted to his nearly 123 million followers. “If you’re in the United States, send me a text at 773-365-9687 — I want to hear how you’re doing, what’s on your mind, and how you’re planning on voting this year. I’ll be in touch from time to time to share what’s on my mind, too.”
While it’s safe to assume the number isn’t the one he uses in his personal life, it has a Chicago area code. The Obamas lived in Chicago before he won the presidency in 2008.
Obama also gave the same number to his 32 million Instagram followers.
The pitch to voters is part of the former president’s effort to stump (mostly virtually) for his former vice president, Democratic nominee Joe Biden, in an election he has stressed is highly consequential – claiming democracy itself is on the ballot.
Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!
For more on this story, please click here.
LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX46.COM
- Obama gives out his phone number: ‘Send me a text’
- Patriots owner Kraft cleared of Florida massage parlor sex charge
- Herschel Walker accuses Obama of doing ‘absolutely nothing’ to help racial issues as president
- Police: Man charged after 13-year-old shot, killed in Lincolnton
- Over 256K saws sold at Lowe’s recalled for remaining on when switched off