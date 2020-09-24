Obama gives out his phone number: ‘Send me a text’

FILE – In this Oct. 26, 2018 file photo, former President Barack Obama speaks at a rally in support of Wisconsin Democratic candidates in Milwaukee. Since leaving the White House nearly four years ago, former President Barack Obama has repeatedly called for a new generation of political leaders to step up. On Wednesday, he’ll implore Americans to vote for Joe Biden, a 77-year-old who has been on the national political stage for more than four decades. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

The pitch is part of an effort to engage with Democratic voters before the November election

Former President Barack Obama on Wednesday decided to get personal with Americans ahead of Election Day by offering up his phone number and encouraging voters to text him what’s on their mind.

“All right, let’s try something new,” the 44th president tweeted to his nearly 123 million followers. “If you’re in the United States, send me a text at 773-365-9687 — I want to hear how you’re doing, what’s on your mind, and how you’re planning on voting this year. I’ll be in touch from time to time to share what’s on my mind, too.”

While it’s safe to assume the number isn’t the one he uses in his personal life, it has a Chicago area code. The Obamas lived in Chicago before he won the presidency in 2008.

Obama also gave the same number to his 32 million Instagram followers.

The pitch to voters is part of the former president’s effort to stump (mostly virtually) for his former vice president, Democratic nominee Joe Biden, in an election he has stressed is highly consequential – claiming democracy itself is on the ballot.

