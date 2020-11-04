North Carolina Republican US Rep. Richard Hudson reelected

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson has won reelection to his North Carolina seat in a district that runs through several southern counties.

Despite a mandated redrawing of the state’s congressional map that helped make the race competitive, the ally of President Donald Trump won the Republican-leaning 8th Congressional District that is located in the southern portion of the state and includes the city of Concord.

His challenger, Democrat Patricia Timmons-Goodson, had served on North Carolina’s state Supreme Court.

Hudson assumed office in 2013 and won his past reelection efforts handily.

The closely contested race had included a barrage of television ads from both sides.

