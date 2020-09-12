North Carolina AG responds to Trump’s mail-in ballot suggestions

President Trump tweeted about North Carolina absentee ballots Saturday morning and then received a critical response from North Carolina’s attorney general.

“To make sure your ballot counts, sign and send it in early. When pools open, go to your polling place to see if it was counted. If not, vote!,” Trump tweeted.

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein responded with “Do not vote twice (it’s a felony).” Stein says it is a waste of time and an unnecessary risk of exposure during the pandemic. “Do not do what the president directs. To make sure your ballot counts, sign and send it in early then track it online with Ballottrax,” his tweet response stated.

“Don’t let them illegally take your vote away!,” President Trump ended his tweet with.

Election officials warned that a flood of voters showing up on Nov. 3 to check the status of their ballots would mean even more disruption during the coronavirus outbreak and lengthy waits. Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the North Carolina State Board of Elections, said it also could undermine public health efforts.

The board “strongly discourages” people from following the president’s guidance, Brinson Bell said in a statement. “That is not necessary, and it would lead to longer lines and the possibility of spreading COVID-19.”

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

