NC State Senator’s wife finishes out campaign while he trains with National Guard

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- State Senator Jeff Jackson will go back to Raleigh for another term after winning Tuesday. He secured victory by about 16,000 votes thanks in part to his wife who stepped up to push the campaign across the finish line.

For the final 10 days of the campaign voters only heard from Marisa Jackson.

“This is my first time stepping into a role in Jeff’s campaign,” said Jackson smiling and reflecting on the past week and a half.

Jackson, 37, stepped up to run her husband’s re-election campaign all while taking care of the couple’s three children and working her full time job.

The pandemic pushed back Sen. Jackson’s Army National Guard training and the timing forced the captain off the campaign trail.

“This is the last time I’ll be talking to you,” said Sen. Jackson, 38, in a video posted on Twitter. He turned the final stretch of the campaign over to his better half.

“I prefer to be behind the scenes,” said Jackson who admits she was out of her comfort zone.

Before her husband left for three weeks of training, the couple strategized and talked about what to do. They are able to communicate through text messages but Sen. Jackson cannot campaign while training.

Jackson says she appreciates the chance to meet with constituents, but acknowledges she would like to keep her day job and leaves politics to her husband. The only request was to keep the campaign positive. There may have been a few outtakes to get social media videos just right but Jackson rolled up her sleeves and worked the polls.

“I’ve learned just how hard it is to be a politician,” Jackson said.

Jeff Jackson’s name may have been on the ballot but this race was a family affair. Overwhelmed by the kindness of strangers, Jackson says supporters brought meals and helped with logistics.

“He’s so proud, thankful and grateful. His supporters have been wonderful,” Jackson said. Jackson shared the election results with her husband who is still training in Pennsylvania.

She is ready for her husband to come back home.

“It’s been hard remembering which day to take the trash out so it will be nice for him to come back home so he can start doing that every Tuesday again,” Jackson laughingly said.

Sen. Jackson returns from training on Nov. 14. The Democrat has served Mecklenburg County for the last six years.

