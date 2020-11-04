NC icon Cherie Berry not on ballot for first time in nearly 3 decades

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- For the first time in nearly 30 years Cherie Berry was not up for election in the state of North Carolina.

“It was a little different walking into the voting booth. and not seeing my name on the ballot,” said Berry.

Berry has served nearly 20 years as Commissioner of Labor, but most people know her as ‘Cherie Berry the Elevator Lady.’

Her picture is plastered on the certificate hanging in every elevator in the state.

Berry says it started when her communications director thought it would be a good idea to put a face on the certificate. She thought she’d wait to see if she got re-elected, then maybe she would consider it.

Berry was re-elected and up went her picture in the elevator and the rest as they say is history. She says she gets recognized often.

“I can’t go into a big box store like a Lowe’s and a Home Depot on a weekend when I’m filthy dirty and sweaty and just want to grab a bag of topsoil or something and run out. Most of the time it’s a checkout when the see my credit card with my name on it, ‘omg you’re the elevator lady.’”

The legend of Cherie Berry has elevated to cult status. She has a parody Twitter account, t-shirts are printed in her honor, beers are named after her and songs have been written about ‘Cherie Berry the Elevator Lady.’

“I think that because they could make my name rhyme–instead of Cherie Berry, everybody called by ‘Cherry Berry,’ like I’m a Baskin Robbins flavor of the month or something.”

You might think there’s been a lot of ups and down with the job, but she doesn’t have one regret.

“It’s the best job I’ve ever had,” says Berry.

Berry says she’ll miss the people she’s worked with over the years, but what she’s most by working so much are hanging out with grandkids and great-grandkids.

“I will no longer going to be commissioner of labor. I’ll be ‘mama'”

With no campaign to run, Berry said she’s be spending Election Night in a different way.

“I’m going to be at home in Catawba County on my couch with an adult beverage in my hand, probably a martini–dry, shaken not stirred. I’m gonna have my five kitty cats all around me and I’m going to have my rubber band gun, and I’ll be shooting the television as the results come through and my cats will be having a ball trying to jump up and catch those rubber bands.”

