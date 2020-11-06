NC GOP pushes Board of Elections for faster results as state leans toward Trump

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The process to look at absentee and provisional ballots in North Carolina is set to start between now and next week.

It’s after Election Day, but the chants of support in what has been a tumultuous few days is only part of the reason dozens were outside the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections. They came at the invitation of the state GOP and its chair says they want information now.

Some 156,000 ballots are on the line here, but the state Republican party says they should have information now about those ballots, so a winner can be called.

“What we don’t know is why the Board of Elections is refusing to release the numbers, why they’re not being transparent, why they’re hiding the ball,” NC GOP Chair Michael Whatley said during the Thursday afternoon news conference.

The supporters here say they have doubts on the process nationally and they feel it could extend to North Carolina.

“I do have some concerns in what I’m seeing in the national election,” Trump supporter Kimberly Marshall said.

The pandemic led to a lot of absentee ballots and provisional ballots being issued for various reasons and now tight races are hanging in the balance as they’re being counted.

“I think it’s still absurd that we’re still counting votes in North Carolina,” said supporter Luis Borges.

The way it usually works is that those results, information, and certifications can fluctuate for days after any election.

Dr. Eric Heberlig is a political science professor at UNCC and says this is normal, we just don’t normally see it.

“The only thing amiss about it is that our election infrastructure didn’t match the way we voted this year,” Heberlig said.

Whatley was quick to point out he’s not thinking North Carolina has voter fraud.

“We know that a bunch of those absentee ballot requests voted in person, so that number’s actually a lot smaller,” Whatley said.

Despite the calls from the state GOP, the State Board of Elections was quick to push back. They told FOX 46, “there is no way to know until counties complete post-election processes which individuals voted on Election Day.”

Absentee and provisional meetings are set to take place over the next week in each county. They will be open to the public and the results won’t be certified until Nov. 24.

