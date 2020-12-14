NC electoral votes awarded to President Trump, COVID-19 limits attendance at vote

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- All 50 states met Monday to cast votes for the Electoral College. The vote in North Carolina was about an hour long and held in Raleigh.

All 15 electoral votes were awarded to President Trump, who won the state of North Carolina on Nov. 3 with nearly 50 percent of the vote.



“Things look a little different than they did four years ago,” said North Carolina Secretary of State, Elaine Marshall.



Due to COVID-19 there was limited capacity at the State Capitol in Raleigh. Electors were not allowed to bring guests or family members and they had to wear masks while social distancing.

The electors in North Carolina represent every voting district in the state. There are also two “at-large” representatives. Several of the electors came from the Charlotte area.

FOX 46 caught up with first-time elector, 28-year-old Jonathan Fletcher of Gastonia, last month. We spoke with him by phone after the vote.

“The process was pretty straight forward. It was just an incredible experience to be able to vote directly for the president and vice president,” said Fletcher.



If this is the first time you’re reading a story about the Electoral College process, you aren’t alone.



“There is more attention to the electoral college this year,” said Eric Heberlig, a Political Science Professor at UNC Charlotte.

Heberlig says the claims of election fraud by President Trump had more eyes tuning in to the electoral process. In North Carolina the vote not as powerful as first expected.

It was predicted North Carolina could be one of the deciding states in the election but President Trump won the state with nearly 50% of the vote.

“In North Carolina the results reflected what they did in 2016. There wasn’t a whole lot of change despite us being a battleground state,” said Heberlig.



So is the Electoral College still needed if the votes match what happened on Election Day? We posed that question to elector Jonathan Fletcher.

“We are not a democracy, we are a republic. Removing the Electoral College could in effect completely change the way out government operates,’ said Fletcher.

The Electoral College vote ends any attempt by President Trump to change the results, but experts believe this won’t be the last we hear from him.

“Donald Trump is not going away. His Twitter account will be full guns blazing. Whether he runs for President in 2024 will be a different story,” said Heberlig.

Analysts expect Trump could run again, back a family member or support a member of the Republican party who supported him.

