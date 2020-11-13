NC election officials count final ballots ahead of canvass, preparing to certify results

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Board of Elections officials across North Carolina, including Mecklenburg County, are counting final mail-in and provisional ballots before Friday’s official canvass.

Today is the last day for election offices in North Carolina to accept ballots post marked by Nov. 3, but still arriving by mail.

“We literally went over and did a sweep of the post office tonight to see if anybody was in at 5:00,” Mecklenburg County Board of Elections Director Michael Dickerson said.

In Mecklenburg County, just a handful of mail-in ballots left to count. Plus, 2,400 provisional ballots, which are the paper ballots used to record a vote when there are questions about a voter’s eligibility.

“They’re painstakingly looking at each one and saying what’s this, what’s that and we’ve done our research on each of these,” Dickerson said.

Dickerson says the board denied more than 1,500 ballots and approved around 900. Each one crucial for uncalled races including Supreme Court chief justice, which flipped in a matter of hours tonight in favor of Democratic incumbent Cheri Beasley.

Just minutes before tonight’s final meeting, officials got word that an election protest was filed in Wake County by Paul Newby-Beasley’s GOP opponent.

“It appears that they are protesting the way that we counted the absentee ballots through the cure affidavit process and somebody concerned that that is not what North Carolina should be doing,” Dickerson said.

Dickerson says the county is following what the State Board of Elections instructed. They will hold a preliminary hearing on the protest tomorrow before starting the canvass–the official process of certifying results.

