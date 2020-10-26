NC early voting ends Saturday, more than 3M ballots already cast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- More than three million people in North Carolina have cast their ballot ahead of Election Day next week, according to the State Board of Elections.

There was a steady line at the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections Monday as mail-in voters dropped off their ballots. Meanwhile, at the Spectrum Center, there was no line as others decided to vote in person.

“Other than the pandemic, which is the main reason. I do not want to stand in long lines,” voter Willie Gladney told FOX 46.

Of the three million votes already in, more than 780,000 of them have come by mail, but Tuesday is your last opportunity to decide if you want to vote by mail. The deadline to request a mail-in ballot is 5 p.m. and there is no wiggle room.

“We can’t do anything different outside the law,” Mecklenburg County Board of Elections Director Michael Dickerson said.

So far, 1.4 million mail-in ballots have been requested statewide.

In Mecklenburg County, the Board of Elections has already started the process of processing mail-in ballots ahead of Election Day.

The only voters who may be allowed an extension for requesting a mail-in ballot are those who are sick of disabled, but election officials say even that deadline is expiring by the end of this week.

“If you’re just a casual voter and want to change your mind, do it by tomorrow [or] there is nothing I can do for you,” said Dickerson.

The deadline for mail-in ballots is to have them postmarked by Nov. 3 or returned to the Board of Elections office by 5 p.m. on Election Day.

If you miss the mail-in ballot request deadline, you can still vote early in person until Saturday or on Election Day.

The rules for early voting and voting on Election Day are quite different, as early voters are allowed to choose any of the 33 locations across Mecklenburg County.

On Election Day, you have to vote on at the precinct on your voter registration card.

There are also strict rules when early voting comes to an end Saturday. The doors will lock at 3 p.m. Election leaders say anyone coming by, even a minute later, will be turned away.

“Do not wait until the last minute. Do not tempt fate. Do not test the system. You’re going to be at us and mad at yourself if you can’t,” Dickerson said.

Mecklenburg County election leaders tell FOX 46 that only one Election Day precinct was moved this year because of the pandemic.

FOX 46 has also learned from CMS leaders that Nov. 3 is a Teacher Work Day, so precincts that are a CMS location won’t have students in class.

