NC early voting begins Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Early voting is set to start Thursday and in Mecklenburg County, and there are 11 more early voting sites this year.

The Mecklenburg County Director of Elections tells FOX 46 that they tried to spread all 33 early voting locations out across the county this year including placing some in specific neighborhoods.

This empty storefront at the Carmel Commons Shopping Center in south Charlotte has paper up against the glass today, but by Thursday, it will be one of 33 early voting locations.

“A lot of us are working from home now so a lot of people are now in their neighborhoods and not downtown,” Director of Elections Michael Dickerson said.

In South Park, this large former Wells Fargo branch across from Southpark Mall will also be an early voting location.

Right now, there are about 770,000 registered voters in Mecklenburg County. The Board of Elections estimates about 60 to 65 percent of those registered voters will vote this year.

New this year, voters will be queued up outside and social distanced inside by six feet. Locations like these empty storefronts and banks present the Board of Elections with plenty of space.

“Again you can set people up outside. I can put 15 to 20 ballot-marking devices at each one of those sites. We can get you voted quickly and safely,” Dickerson said.

Early voting starts Thursday and ends on Oct. 31.

