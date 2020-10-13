COVID-19 safety procedures in Mecklenburg County for early voting

Early voting in North Carolina will start on Thursday and last for 17 days, ending on October 31. This year voters will notice plenty of changes because of the COVID-19 pandemic.



In Mecklenburg County, election leaders chose large empty spaces to host early voters. One of the largest venues will be the Spectrum Center in Uptown. The arena will make history on Thursday by being the largest single voting site ever seen in Mecklenburg County with 38 polling stations in one location.



Despite the large venue, The Spectrum Center and 32 other early voting sites across Mecklenburg County will be using strict social distancing guidelines, which includes lining voters up outside and limiting the amount of people inside.

Guidance from the State Board of Elections asked all North Carolina counties to enforce social distancing, provide gloves and face shields for election workers, erect barriers between workers and voters, frequently clean surfaces and provide hand sanitizer and masks to voters who don’t have their own.

Local election leaders say they cannot force a voter to wear a mask.

“The general guidelines are if you wear a mask we cut down on transmission so I am asking that everybody please wear a mask for the safety of the workers,” said Director of Elections for Mecklenburg County, Michael Dickerson.

The only “voting machines” you will see this year are called ballot marking devices. Every voter in North Carolina will fill out a paper ballot by filling in the bubble with a pen. Each voter get their own pen, which they can take home or discard at the voting location. A ballot marking device will be used for those voters who need assistance.

North Carolina hopes to avoid long lines during early voting like what has been seen in Texas and Georgia. Voters have been encouraged to pre-register, but you can still register at an early voting site.

“If I have to register you at an early voting site you’ve just slowed your time down for voting,” said Dickerson.



During the 2016 presidential election, about 9,000 people registered to vote at early voting sites.

