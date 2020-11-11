NC Board of Elections has no evidence of voter fraud, will certify results Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Although Election Day is now more than a week old the 2020 Election is technically not over in North Carolina. Election results are not official in the state until 10 days after the election, which is this Friday.

The process to make election results official may be new to some voters, but a post-election canvass is not new to North Carolina. It happens after every election.

“Canvassing in North Carolina is basically the certification and the reviewing of the results of the election,” said Catawba College Political Science Professor, Dr. Michael Bitzer.

The process technically started across all 100 North Carolina counties last week when each Board of Elections hand-counted votes from select polling locations to make sure tabulators worked correctly.

On Friday all 100 Board of Elections offices will meet at 11 a.m. to certify the election results for each county and pass the final results off to the State Board of Elections who will do the same.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

This year there is an increased interest in the process. In Gaston County, they’ve already seen more people attending absentee ballot meetings.

“We will have people. We are a very transparent agency. We will explain the process and what’s going on,” said Director of Elections for Gaston County, Adam Ragan.

The number one concern this year from voters is if their vote was actually counted. The canvass is part of the process to prove no vote was lost and everyone was counted.

“The election administrators, we have kinda taken a hit this year. The process is secure. It’s safe. If you put a ballot inside that tabulator your vote counted,” said Ragan.

In very rare instances a CANVASS can find faults in an election.

Two years ago you may remember Republican Mark Harris was originally deemed the winner of the election in the 9th congressional district, but the state board of elections ordered a new election after a hearing found evidence of absentee ballot fraud.

“I think that is probably the most prominent example of issues or concerns about a particular election in the canvassing process that indeed people will recognize as probably a warning sign that something has gone wrong,” said Dr. Bitzer.

The North Carolina State Board of Elections has no reports of voter fraud from the 2020 election.

The CANVASS process will be open to the public at all county Board of Elections offices Friday at 11 a.m.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE