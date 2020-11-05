More than 40,000 provisional ballots cast in NC being reviewed for eligibility

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – More than 40,000 provisional ballots cast on Election Day are being reviewed to determine voter eligibility, according to the North Carolina State Board of Elections.

Under state law, elections officials must release the number of provisional ballots cast in each county by 12 p.m. two days after the election. The State Board surveyed the 100 county boards of elections across North Carolina and provides the provisional ballot numbers by county below.

Provisional ballots cast on Election Day must still be researched to determine voter eligibility. Provisional ballots are cast when an individual’s name does not appear on the poll book or other questions arise about that person’s eligibility to vote or to vote a particular ballot.

After Election Day, each county board of elections meets before certifying the results to make decisions on provisional applications submitted by voters. If the board determines that the voter is eligible, the provisional ballot is counted.

If the voter is eligible for some contests on the ballot but not others, the eligible contests will be counted for that voter. These ballots will be added to the results during the canvass process.

Ballots determined to be cast by eligible voters will be added to the results after county board absentee meetings scheduled through November 13, 2020. The State Board said it’s compiling a schedule of county board meetings and will release it as soon as possible.

County # of Provisionals Alamance 868 Alexander 175 Alleghany 33 Anson 100 Ashe 103 Avery 114 Beaufort 132 Bertie 87 Bladen 129 Brunswick 869 Buncombe 737 Burke 116 Cabarrus 1,049 Caldwell 310 Camden 32 Carteret 460 Caswell 122 Catawba 442 Chatham 156 Cherokee 48 Chowan 52 Clay 52 Cleveland 552 Columbus 286 Craven 447 Cumberland 1,842 Currituck 106 Dare 176 Davidson 928 Davie 165 Duplin 321 Durham 1277 Edgecombe 167 Forsyth 1,500 Franklin 249 Gaston 987 Gates 53 Graham 58 Granville 220 Greene 73 Guilford 1,228 Halifax 188 Harnett 803 Haywood 217 Henderson 200 Hertford 71 Hoke 323 Hyde 22 Iredell 341 Jackson 336 Johnston 892 Jones 58 Lee 150 Lenoir 264 Lincoln 353 Macon 83 Madison 108 Martin 100 McDowell 126 Mecklenburg 2,483 mitchell 104 Montgomery 156 Moore 389 Nash 544 New Hanover 1,200 Northampton 32 Onslow 1,074 Orange 247 Pamlico 69 Pasquotank 311 Pender 340 Perquimans 53 Person 121 Pitt 1,091 Polk 49 Randolph 536 Richmond 248 Robeson 1,472 Rockingham 516 Rowan 441 Rutherford 488 Sampson 202 Scotland 143 Stanly 319 Stokes 167 Surry 341 Swain 48 Transylvania 91 Tyrrell 12 Union 933 Vance 55 Wake 3,437 Warren 72 Washington 40 Watauga 260 Wayne 573 Wilkes 234 Wilson 276 Yadkin 81 Yancey 62 Total 40,766

