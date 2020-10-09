Mecklenburg County voters line up on last day to register

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The deadline to register to vote is now up, but people across Charlotte lined up to make sure everything was up to date so they could vote come Nov. 3.

There were lines out the door due to social distancing measures but everyone agreed the process was quick and easy.

People packed the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections Office to make sure they’re registered to vote.

“You have to get out and make your voice heard. No matter who you’re voting for, you’ve got to get out and vote. Very important now,” Janene Simmons said.

People like Simmons came out to register and some to early vote. With most people already voting by mail. Reports show that voter turnout in 2020 could reach the highest levels in decades- producing the most diverse electorate in history.

“I think my first election was Dwight Eisenhower. I’ve been voting for years and I’ve worked many, many, many elections at the polls,” Donese Guthrie told FOX 46.

For those who dodged the lines and sent registration by mail, you will be eligible to vote if your application is postmarked for today if you sent your application via email or faxed, it had to be received by 5 p.m.

“This election and any election, this is our opportunity to voice our opinions about what goes on in our country. More importantly, i think not only at a national level but we’ve got to get out and vote locally because this is what really affects how we live and what we do,” Charles Thompson said.

For those of you who have missed Friday’s deadline to register, there is still an opportunity for you.

Early voting in North Carolina is from Oct. 15-31. You can register at that time at any of the 33 locations in Mecklenburg County.

At that point, you’ll only need a North Carolina ID to register. If you don’t have your state ID, bring a utility or phone bill for proof of address.

