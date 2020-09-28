Charlotte-Mecklenburg’s tentative list of early voting sites

Early voting in North Carolina starts in a little more than two weeks on October 15. In Mecklenburg County, Board of Elections leaders say voters will have 33 locations to choose from. Voters can vote at any early voting location as long as they live or are registered within that county.

New this year county election officials have been searching for areas that offer plenty of social distancing. Mecklenburg County sent FOX46 the following list of early voting locations (which are subject to change):


Cornelius Town Hall
Hough High School
North County Library
North Mecklenburg High School
Butler High School
Matthews Elementary School
Spectrum Center
Bank of America Stadium
Garinger High School
Bojangles Coliseum
Bette Rae Thomas Rec Center
West Boulevard Library
Renaissance West STEAM Academy
Myers Park High School
Queens Sports Complex at Marion Diehl Park
South Mecklenburg High School
SouthPark area — TBD
East Mecklenburg High School
Mountain Island Lake Library
Hickory Grove Elementary School
Allegra Westbrooks/Beatties Ford Library
West Charlotte High School
Hornet’s Nest Park
Planet Fitness, Carmel Area
Independence High School
UNCC Belk Gymnasium
Old Pier One, University Area
Mallard Creek High School
Providence High School
Southwest Middle School
Olympic High School
Community House Middle School
Ardrey Kell High School

Election leaders are warning about the possibility of long lines. Not only will people be social distancing, but voters can drop off mail-in absentee ballots at early voting locations as well as register to vote or change their address. That’s why early voting is sometimes referred to as “one stop early voting.”

