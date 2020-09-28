Charlotte-Mecklenburg’s tentative list of early voting sites

Early voting in North Carolina starts in a little more than two weeks on October 15. In Mecklenburg County, Board of Elections leaders say voters will have 33 locations to choose from. Voters can vote at any early voting location as long as they live or are registered within that county.

New this year county election officials have been searching for areas that offer plenty of social distancing. Mecklenburg County sent FOX46 the following list of early voting locations (which are subject to change):



Cornelius Town Hall Hough High School North County Library North Mecklenburg High School Butler High School Matthews Elementary School Spectrum Center Bank of America Stadium Garinger High School Bojangles Coliseum Bette Rae Thomas Rec Center West Boulevard Library Renaissance West STEAM Academy Myers Park High School Queens Sports Complex at Marion Diehl Park South Mecklenburg High School SouthPark area — TBD East Mecklenburg High School Mountain Island Lake Library Hickory Grove Elementary School Allegra Westbrooks/Beatties Ford Library West Charlotte High School Hornet’s Nest Park Planet Fitness, Carmel Area Independence High School UNCC Belk Gymnasium Old Pier One, University Area Mallard Creek High School Providence High School Southwest Middle School Olympic High School Community House Middle School Ardrey Kell High School

Election leaders are warning about the possibility of long lines. Not only will people be social distancing, but voters can drop off mail-in absentee ballots at early voting locations as well as register to vote or change their address. That’s why early voting is sometimes referred to as “one stop early voting.”