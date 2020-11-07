Mecklenburg County Board of Elections workers continue counting thousands of ballots

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- North Carolina is another battleground state that’s yet to be called and Mecklenburg County Board of Elections workers have been busy counting thousands of ballots.

The Mecklenburg County Board is handling five times more absentee ballots this year than they’ve ever had and it takes time to get through all of them. They are still in the other room counting and are hoping to get a few hundred more done before they stop Friday night.

Today, the Board counted more than 2,700 absentee ballots, the smallest number since they began counting five weeks ago. FOX 46 has been told all of them were received after Election Day.

The machines the election workers use can handle around 40,000 ballots per hour, but they aren’t given that many to count. The reason is that it takes time to check the envelopes for accuracy and then open them.

Mecklenburg County Board of Elections Director Michael Dickerson says he knows people want the final results, but they won’t come until next week.

“It takes time. I can hurry up but so much. The law says I have to accept absentee ballots postmarked November 3rd all the way up through the 12th of November at 5:00 p.m. So, if I have to accept those up to 5:00 p.m. there’s only so much hurrying I can do,” Dickerson said.

The Board could also count 60 to 70 cured ballots tonight, which are ballots with mistakes, people were allowed to correct. They also have to count around 300 military and overseas ballots, also called UOCAVA ballots.

The board still has 2,500 provisional ballots that need to be processed. FOX 46 is told they’ll be counting those in a public meeting next Thursday.

