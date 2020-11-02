Mecklenburg County among 44 jurisdictions across 18 states being monitored by Justice Dept. on Election Day

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Justice Department announced on Monday its plans for voting rights monitoring in jurisdictions around the country for the Nov. 3, 2020, general election.

The Justice Department historically has monitored in jurisdictions in the field on election day and is again doing so this year. The department will also take complaints from the public nationwide regarding possible violations of the federal voting rights laws through its call center.

“Federal law entrusts the Civil Rights Division with protecting the right to vote for all Americans,” said Eric S. Dreiband, Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division. “Our federal laws protect the right of all American citizens to vote without suffering discrimination, intimidation, and harassment. The work of the Civil Rights Division around each federal general election is a continuation of its historical mission to ensure that all of our citizens can freely exercise this most fundamental American right.”

On Nov. 3, the Civil Rights Division plans to send personnel to 44 jurisdictions in 18 states to monitor for compliance with the federal voting rights laws:

Coconino County, Arizona;

Maricopa County, Arizona;

Navajo County, Arizona;

Los Angeles County, California;

Orange County, California;

Broward County, Florida;

Duval County, Florida;

Hillsborough County, Florida;

Miami-Dade County, Florida;

Orange County, Florida;

Palm Beach County, Florida;

Fulton County, Georgia;

Gwinnett County, Georgia;

City of Chicago, Illinois;

Cook County, Illinois;

Montgomery County, Maryland;

City of Boston, Massachusetts;

City of Lowell, Massachusetts;

City of Malden, Massachusetts;

City of Quincy, Massachusetts;

City of Springfield, Massachusetts;

City of Detroit, Michigan;

City of Eastpointe, Michigan;

City of Flint, Michigan;

City of Hamtramck, Michigan;

City of Highland Park, Michigan;

City of Jackson, Michigan;

Shelby Township, Michigan;

City of Minneapolis, Minnesota;

Bergen County, New Jersey;

Middlesex County, New Jersey;

Bernalillo County, New Mexico;

Mecklenburg County, North Carolina;

Wake County, North Carolina;

Cuyahoga County, Ohio;

Allegheny County, Pennsylvania;

Lehigh County, Pennsylvania;

Philadelphia County, Pennsylvania;

Richland County, South Carolina;

Harris County, Texas;

Waller County, Texas;

Fairfax County, Virginia;

Prince William County, Virginia; and

City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

As in past years, monitors will focus on compliance with the Voting Rights Act, and the other federal voting rights laws enforced by the division. Monitors will include civil rights personnel from the Civil Rights Division and civil rights and civil personnel from U.S. Attorney’s Offices. Civil Rights Division personnel will also maintain contact with state and local election officials.

On Election Day, Civil Rights Division personnel will be available all day to receive complaints from the public related to possible violations of the federal voting rights laws by a complaint form on the department’s website https://civilrights.justice.gov/ or by telephone toll-free at 800-253-3931.

