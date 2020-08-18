Mayor Vi Lyles comments on Democratic ticket, RNC events in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- As the DNC kicks off in Milwaukee Monday, Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles is praising how the DNC is being showcased during the coronavirus.

“This pandemic has caused us to change a lot of things the way we do business, the way we live our lives, the way we look at each other. And, I think this virtual Democratic Convention is exactly what is needed. One, it shows that we care about the well-being of every delegate. Two, it’s an exciting list of people to come forward with a message around change and three, it’s just great to have Vice President Biden and Senator Harris on the ticket.

The RNC is less than a week away in Charlotte. Even though the convention will be drastically scaled down like the DNC, protests are expected. And, there’s worry that things could get out of hand, but, Mayor Lyles doesn’t think so.

“I feel very confident that we have a good plan and it’s a plan that they have worked with for over two years to make sure that they feel that they have the right tools to maintain safety.”

No President Trump, no big crowds, but 300+ delegates and dozens of media from around the world will be in Charlotte. Will it be safe and healthy free of COVID-19? Mayor Lyles sure hopes so.

“I’ve gained a lot of confidence from the work that’s been put from the RNC to the pandemic studies and the agreement that they have that will follow the rules set forth by both our state health director our local health director and as well their expert who is an expert out of homeland security.”

Three Charlotte City Council members are facing ethics investigations right now, Tariq Bokhari, James Mitchell and Dimple Ajmera. Mayor Lyles blames the pandemic, saying in part that with city council meeting online and not in person, there’s less transparency.

“We’re not having the dialogue we used to have. I think a large part of this ethics has come from the disconnect that we’ve had with each other and I hope that we resolve that quickly that we move forward we’ll look at our ethics policy and we’ll look for ways to change it and improve it.”

