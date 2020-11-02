Mail-in voting deadline approaches as Election Day looms

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Election eve was busy for the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections and election offices across the state of North Carolina.

Workers were not only preparing for the election, but also handling hundreds of voters who were dropping off mail-in ballots ahead of Election Day.



The deadline to drop off a mail-in ballot is 5 p.m. Tuesday. Now that early voting in over, mail-in ballots can only be dropped off in person at your local board of elections office. Polling locations will not be accepting mail-in ballots on Election Day.

If you still plan to mail your mail-in ballot back in, time is running out. Your ballot must be postmarked by Election Day and received by the Board of Elections by 5 p.m. on November 12.



Hundreds of thousands of mail-in ballots have already been processed across the state, according to the North Carolina State Board of Elections. When polls close on Election night, mail-in votes will be some of the first results reported by the state.



Right now the State Board of Elections says there are 149,000 outstanding mail-in ballots they are waiting to be returned.

Election races will be “called” by local media on Election Night, but election officials remind everyone that in the state of North Carolina election results are not official until 10 days after the election.



If you plan to vote in person on Tuesday, remember you have to be a registered voter and you have to vote are your assigned precinct. Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. If you are in line at 7:30 p.m. you will still be allowed to vote.

