Mail-in ballots arrive to voters; everything you need to know before sending back your ballot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The first mail-in ballots in North Carolina have arrived to voters in the mail and a handful have been returned already to local election offices.

In Mecklenburg County, more than 99,000 voters have requested a mail-in ballot. The first mail-in ballots were sent out on Friday.

When your mail-in ballot arrives you will find much more than just the ballot inside. Election workers have included an “I voted” sticker as well as an instruction booklet.

In Mecklenburg County, there is even an additional yellow piece of paper with more instructions as well as information on how you can track your ballot once you submit it or mail it in.

The return envelope should already be filled out for you. On the back, you will find a form you need to fill out with your signature and a witness signature. Election officials say this is where the most common mistakes are made, leading to the ballot not being accepted.

“It’s an application that proves you are who you are. That’s what I want to make sure you have. I don’t care how you fill out the ballot, I don’t care who you vote for,” said Mecklenburg County Director of Elections, Michael Dickerson.

If you make a mistake, election workers will try to contact you. Soon there will also a ballot tracking section on the North Carolina Board of Elections website. You can always call your local board of elections to check in your ballot.

For your mail-in ballot to count, you also have to send it in on time, which means hand delivering it to the elections office before 5 p.m. on Election Day or having it postmarked on or before Election Day.

Election officials say they will only count mail-in ballots after Election Day if they are postmarked.

North Carolina could hit more than one million mail-in ballot requests this year. Staffing levels have been increased to help meet the demand and election leaders aren’t expecting any problems.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

“This isn’t the first time we have done absentee by mail. It’s just the first time we have done it at this volume,” said State Board Executive Director, Karen Brinson Bell.

It is illegal to vote in North Carolina twice, but if you’ve requested a mail-in ballot and change your mind you can still vote in person as long as you have NOT sent your mail-in ballot back. Once your mail-in ballot is sent back in the mail you can no longer vote in person.

THE LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE: