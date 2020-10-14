Mail-in ballot errors disproportionately impacting Black voters

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The election is just three weeks away and the surge in mail-in voting is shedding light on another potential problem here in North Carolina.

Election officials say the unfamiliar process of voting by mail can lead to mistakes by voters. Right now, courts are considering how to handle the process for problem ballots, but numbers show its Black voters who are overwhelmingly left in limbo.

“This is my first time,” Zandra Hyatt told FOX 46.

Hyatt says she votes in every election but this is the first time she is voting by mail.

“Mainly because of COVID,” she said.

Hyatt says the process was easier than she thought it would be.

“I just wanted to make sure that I was carefully reading and making sure that I was completing it correctly.”

Ballot complete, she’s headed to the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections to drop off her envelope.

“I enjoyed this process. I think I might do it again,” she said.

But the number of North Carolina voters making mail-in ballot errors is rising and data from the State Board of Elections shows a disproportionate number are Black voters. Those problem ballots are being put aside-for now.

“If you look at the data and the ballots that are marked as ‘pending’ or ‘pending cure’, which is the designation for the absentee ballots that have issues, African Americans are about 40 percent of those ballots,” Catawba College political science professor Dr. Michael Bitzer said.

Bitzer says that’s a big difference from four years ago when only about three percent of those Black voters voted by mail.

“This means that the overwhelming number of Black voters have not used absentee ballots before and I would attribute this to lack of familiarity with the voting process.”

Figuring more people would want to vote by mail during the pandemic. The State Elections Board and General Assembly made it easier to request a ballot, clarified instructions on the envelope and reduced the witness requirement to one person. And Bitzer says it’s helping.

“Of the one’s that have been returned, nearly half a million, 98 percent of them are being accepted. So certainly the vast bulk of them, the voters are following what the instructions are, but there could be this disproportionate impact,” he said.

