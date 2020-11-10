Mail-in ballot count dwindling, North Carolina election results to become official Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Mecklenburg County Board of Elections will meet again Tuesday night to count and process mail-in ballots that have arrived after Election Day.

Only ballots that have been postmarked on or before Election Day will be counted, according to the State Board of Elections.



As of Nov. 8, the State Board of Elections said there were still about 94,000 outstanding mail-in ballots. That number is starting to drop but will never reach zero. Some voters who requested a mail-in ballot may have voted in-person or not voted at all.

In Mecklenburg County, around 14,900 ballots were outstanding post-election day. That number has now dropped to below 10,000.

This election season the board has already counted at least 100,000 mail-in ballots. It’s something Director of Elections Michael Dickerson will remember.

“We have people vote early in record numbers, vote absentee in record numbers and we had the turnout on Election Day,” said Dickerson.

Dickerson is a veteran of elections, serving at the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections for 22 years and before that working at the federal elections commission in Washington D.C.

The 71.4 percent turnout of registered voters in Mecklenburg County this year, during a pandemic, even caught Dickerson by surprise.

“To see this many people, close to 3/4 of the voter registration actually vote, show up and participate in the whole process was great to see for someone in my business,” said Dickerson.



On Friday, the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections as well as the 99 other counties across North Carolina will begin to CANVASS the election.



CANVASS is the official process of determining the votes have been counted and tabulated correctly.



In Mecklenburg County, an audit last week checked to make sure tabulating machines counted ballots correctly. Once the CANVASS is complete, election results will be official, finally bringing the election of 2020 to an end for North Carolina.



2020 was an election where millions of people voted in the midst of a pandemic. Dickerson says there were very few complaints about new safety measures put in place this year.



“Everybody was respectful that they had to stay six feet apart, wash their hands, wear their masks. That was a great thing,” said Dickerson.

The Mecklenburg County Board of Elections will still have a debrief meeting to see what can be improved about the voting process before the next election.

The CANVASS meeting on Friday is open to the public and will start 11 a.m. at the Board of Elections office on Kenilworth Avenue in Midtown Charlotte.

