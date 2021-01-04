Local Republicans plan to object electoral college results Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- It may be a new year, but the results of the 2020 election still are not final.

A joint session of Congress will meet Wednesday to certify the Electoral College results. Several Republican senators and State Representatives have openly said they will object the electoral college results, including several from our area.



“Voter fraud is common in America. Those who are telling you otherwise are lying,” said Madison Cawthorn, who represents the Asheville area.

Cawthorn posted a six minute video to Twitter where he presents his version of evidence without any sources or citations. Many of the claims made are false or have been debunked.

“Joe Biden did not win this election,” said Rep, Ralph Norman.

Rep. Norman of South Carolina says Democrats violated the constitution by changing election laws. Several lawsuits filed by President Trump with those same allegations have been thrown out by the courts.

“He filed what he needed to file he needed to file. The fact they ruled against him, I would put it back in the states. Why did they not obey the constitution? You had courts there change election laws,” said Rep. Norman.

The planned objection of the electoral college is expected to be more symbolic, but could bring up a lengthy debate Wednesday in Washington.

“All expectations are that both the majority of the house and the majority of the senate will uphold the states electoral college votes,” said Eric Heberlig, a Political Science Professor from UNC Charlotte.



Rep. Richard Hudson of Concord and Rep. Ted Budd also plan to object the results, but there were unavailable for interviews Monday.

