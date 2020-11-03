Local business prepares for potential unrest over election results

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A local business in Charlotte is boarding up in preparation for potential unrest after election results are finalized.

Outside the Capital Grille, about 40 pieces of plywood cover up windows and doors. People FOX 46 spoke with say they’re essentially planning for the worst and praying for the best tomorrow night.

Capital Grille owner Marcus Doby and his crew took pieces of plywood out of storage and screwed them back into the facade of the restaurant.

“They’re expecting it to happen again,” Doby said.

He says again because they boarded up the Capital Grille this summer when protests turned violent.

“It’s just precautionary,” he said.

This time, they’re planning for a different potential type of unrest after election results roll in.

“It’s really a shame it has to come to this over politics.”

Some say the extra security measure is unnecessary.

“I think it’s a little much. I honestly don’t think Charlotte in itself will be in that much disarray after the election tomorrow,” voter Somard Boatwright said.

Others say owners can do what to protect their business.

“I don’t think anybody really knows what’s going to happen. I think you can have expectations, but I guess everybody’s just waiting with faded breath to see what happens tomorrow night,” said Grace Ward.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Other businesses like Dandelion Market and the Holiday Inn on North College Street are boarded up, and while it may seem like an extra precaution for tomorrow, workers tell FOX 46 they’ve been boarded up for a while.

This election year tensions are high, and many are hoping voters, and the candidates, accept the results.

“I think people are going to have to deal with the fact that they cannot change anything after the results come in and I would hope that people do that safely,” Boatwright said.

CMPD’s 13 division commanders intend to conduct consistent checks at polling areas, but don’t have specific assignments nor have they received any information about protests following the election.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE