Joe Biden campaigns in Michigan

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is campaigning in the battleground state of Michigan Wednesday, while his opponent’s running mate Vice President Mike Pence will visit Pennsylvania.

Biden is traveling to the Detroit suburb of Warren to outline a plan to boost U.S. manufacturing, and potentially tax companies that move U.S. jobs overseas. He’ll deliver remarks at 1:15 p.m. ET.

Biden is expected to propose an “offshoring tax penalty” on profits from products made overseas and sold in the U.S., according to a Biden adviser. The rate Biden is expected to suggest imposing on such profits is around 30.8%. He’s already proposed raising the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28%.

Meanwhile, Pence is campaigning in Murrysville, Pennsylvania Wednesday.

He’ll visit Cornerstone Ministries, a non-denominational church in the municipality roughly 20 miles east of Pittsburgh. The vice president will speak at a roundtable with anti-abortion advocates before touring PennEnergy Resources Natural Gas Producing Well in Freedom. There, he’s slated to speak at a “Workers For Trump” event focused on jobs at 3 p.m. ET.

President Donald Trump won’t be campaigning Wednesday, but he and Biden will both visit Pennsylvania Friday. They’re expected to attend a Sept. 11 memorial in Shanksville, the site of the 2001 crash of United Flight 93.