Judge approves measure to make mail-in voting mistakes easier to fix

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)-Mail-in voting is breaking records this year as we approach nearly one million voters in the state requesting a mail-in ballot and there is a new fix in North Carolina if you send back your absentee mail-in ballot with a mistake.

As fast as mail-in ballots are being sent out to voters, they are being returned by mail or by hand delivery.

So far, the State Board says the majority of the around 170 ballots so far that have been returned are fine, but some are being returned with a common mistake.

Many people are voting by mail for the first time and earlier this month, FOX 46 asked the Mecklenburg County elections director what happens if someone makes a mistake when returning their mail-in ballot.

“We try and send them something an affidavit to cure it or cancel it and send them a new ballot is they messed it up. We try and send something out to them so they can take care of any deficiency and get that ballot back to us,” director Michael Dickerson said.

The State Board says so far incomplete witness information is the main problem with absentee ballot envelopes. A witness must fill out all required fields on the ballot return envelope, including their name, address and signature.

On Tuesday, a judge approved changes that will allow voters to correct witness information through an affidavit instead of requesting an entirely new ballot.

The State Board of Elections says the goal is to make the process easier for those who make a mistake.

The reason every ballot needs a witness and witness information is because North Carolina is not a signature verification state, so someone needs to be present when you vote by mail.

