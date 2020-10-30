Jill Biden to campaign in Charlotte this Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden’s wife, Jill Biden, will travel to North Carolina on Saturday, October 31.

Biden will begin the day in Charlotte where she will headline a drive-in rally, energizing local voters and encouraging North Carolinians to cast their ballot on the final day of early voting.

Later in the day, Biden will travel to Greensboro where she will join a Get Out the Vote rally, encouraging local voters to make a plan to vote.

