EXCLUSIVE: Cunningham breaks silence on scandal, says he ‘disappointed supporters’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Cal Cunningham, the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate in North Carolina, has been largely quiet since news of his relationship with another woman broke.

CBS 17’s Michael Hyland saw the candidate in Cameron Village in Raleigh early Wednesday and spoke with Cunningham about the controversy.

Hyland asked Cunningham why he was relucanat to speak about the inappropriate relationship.

“I’ve made it clear. I’ve hurt my family. I’ve disappointed my supporters. And I’m taking responsibility for that,” Cunningham said.

The candidate went on to say more than once that his campaign isn’t about his personal life but the people of North Carolina.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Army Reserve confirmed to CBS 17 that it was investigating “the matters” involving Cunningham.

The Army Reserve also said it was “unable to provide further details.”

Cunningham said his campaign will participate in that investigation.

Cunningham said he will not drop out of the race.

CBS 17 will update this story as it develops.