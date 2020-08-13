Harris embraces VP nominee attack dog role, says case against Trump ‘open and shut’

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks after Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden introduced her as his running mate during a campaign event at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Minutes after she was formally introduced by presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden as his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris latched on to the traditional attack dog role of the number two on a national ticket and began to prosecute her case against President Trump.

The senator from California with a rich prosecutorial record as San Francisco district attorney and later California attorney general took aim at the president after she was introduced by Biden at a campaign event in the former vice president’s hometown of Wilmington, Delaware.

“As somebody who’s presented my fair share of arguments in court, the case against Donald Trump and Mike Pence is open and shut,” Harris emphasized.

Taking aim at Trump’s efforts steering the federal government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, the senator stressed “just look where they’ve gotten us. More than 16 million out of work. Millions of kids cannot go back to school. A crisis of poverty and homelessness afflicting Black, Brown and indigenous people the most. A crisis of hunger inflicting 1 in 5 mothers who have children who are hungry and tragically more than 165,000 lives that have been cut short, many with loved ones who never got the chance to say goodbye.”

