More than 2,600 ballots in Georgia’s Floyd County that have not been tallied were recently found during a recount in the state for the 2020 presidential election, according to reports.
Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger blamed the problem on Floyd County election officials failing to upload votes from a memory card in a ballot-scanning machine.
Georgia began recounting its nearly 5 million ballots by hand on Friday after President Donald Trump and the Republican Party requested a statewide audit.
The 2,600 previously uncounted ballots in the county marked the most significant issue so far uncovered in the recount process. Floyd County Republican Party chair Luke Martin called the mishap “concerning” but insisted that it “doesn’t appear to be a widespread issue.”
For more information on this story, please click here.
Latest headlines from FOX 46
- Coronavirus in NC: Infection rate and hospitalizations soar to all-time highs
- 17-year-old shot and killed in Kannapolis neighborhood
- Newsfeed Now: Senator faces criticism for ballot discussion; Armless swimmer trains for Paralympics
- ‘It’s kind of hard to believe’: Concord man wins $691,417 Fast Play jackpot
- Georgia recount unearths more than 2,600 uncounted ballots in Floyd County: Report