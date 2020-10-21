Gaston County residents excited ahead of Trump visit

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- At the Gastonia Municipal Airport, cranes, trucks and generators are moving as crews prepare for Wednesday’s Make America Great Again Rally. Thousands are expected to attend.

Supporters of President Donald Trump are excited to have him in their backyard, coming in and out of the airport just checking out the scene as they plan for tomorrow.

For several hours on Wednesday, the national spotlight will be on Gaston County with the bright lights shining over the airport grounds in preparation for President Trump’s campaign rally.

“You don’t realize all the hard work and stuff that goes into a production like this,” Joshua Jones said.

Jones, who lives in Belmont, snapped a quick picture before being moved away by security.

“It’s pretty cool,” he said.

The event expected to draw about 15,000 people from all over the country. Tim Fay drove three days from Maine.

“I’m pretty excited. I’m all jittery,” Fay said.

Mark Friis of Kannapolis is looking forward to the event, calling himself a Trump rally regular.

“Having a blast here. Seeing the president again,” Friis said.

Gaston County public health officials caution anyone who plans to attend tomorrow’s rally to make sure you adhere to social distancing guidelines and bring hand sanitizer. Of course, don’t forget your mask and be sure to wear it.

