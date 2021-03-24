Former Trump lawyer sued for $1.3B; here’s how it could play out

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Former Trump attorney Sidney Powell is being sued for $1.3 billion over her voting fraud claims.

She thought she was zealously advocating for her client, which is the job of the attorney. However, because lawyers have licenses that are regulated by state and federal bars, which include both academic and ethical requirements, we cannot spout out our opinions, anywhere.

That is, unless they are based in fact, evidence, or law, similar to a notarized letter.

The ramifications of this are numerous. The state bar could consider disciplinary action. Ethics complaints may have been made or the bar could initiate its own ethical complaint.

If former President Trump files an appeal on cases in where Powell represented him he could make a claim called ‘ineffective assistance of counsel.’

If there are other Powell cases on appeal, those lawyers will be pointing to this as evidence of her ineffective assistance and filing similar claims.