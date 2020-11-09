Even after election, hundreds of calls from voters flood Board of Elections offices

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Confusion and at times frustration from voters is still evident at the Board of Elections. In Mecklenburg County, staff has been taking more than 100 calls per day from voters.



An election employee told FOX 46 a small fraction of the phone calls come from people out of state asking about voting rules in North Carolina.



The number one question from voters in a simple one.

“Did you get my vote? Did you get my vote? It’s a simple question and if you ran your ballot through the scanner we counted your vote,” said Director of Elections for Mecklenburg County, Michael Dickerson.

The confusion starts on the internet. Voters are going to the State Board of Elections website to look up their voting history and finding nothing for this election.

If you voted early election leaders say your vote will be under “absentee.” It’s classified under that section because you voted “absent” from your assigned precinct on Election Day.

If you voted Nov. 3, you won’t see an update online until after Nov. 13.

“That is updating voter history and that doesn’t happen until after canvass and you have scanned everything in and got the poll books done and the state has uploaded everything to the system,” said Dickerson.

Most callers have been understanding. Some are even recognizing employees for their hard work. A sign and balloons thanking employees has been sitting outside the Board of Election in Mecklenburg County for nearly a week.

Hundreds of people have been working behind the scenes this year, in the midst of the pandemic. Dickerson says it’s the first time he can remember poll workers being recognized.

“The trucking, the delivery, the sites that we used. All of that got recognized this year,” said Dickerson.

This is another busy week for the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections. They will have another meeting to process and count mail-in votes that have arrived and are postmarked on or before November 3.



Friday the Board of Elections will canvass and certify the election, which should officially bring the 2020 election to a close in North Carolina.

