Election leaders warn of long lines on Election Day, but wait times could be less

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Election Day is now less than 40 days away and local election leaders continue to prepare.

FOX 46 was given a behin- the-scenes look at the Board of Elections Office in Gaston County on Friday to see how they are handling mail-in voting and preparations for in-person voting on November 3, 2020.



Thousands of voters in Gaston County have already made the decision to not vote in person on Election Day.

“It is a very unorthodox election. I have been doing this for 9 years in Gaston County and the volume is intense,” said Adam Ragan, the Director of Elections for Gaston County.

Ragan says so far more than 16,500 ballots have been mailed out to voters, with just over 4,000 already being returned. During the 2016 presidential election, 4,147 ballots were mailed out in Gaston County.

The 2016 election numbers were surpassed weeks ago as the Gaston County Board of Elections team of more than a dozen employees are packing and sending out about 1,500 hundred ballots per week.

Each mailed envelope has a special bar code so it can be tracked from start to finish.

“Once it hits the mail stream. I know where that ballot is,” said Ragan.

Now more than ever it’s important for voters to know when their ballot arrives at the Gaston County Facility on West Franklin Boulevard after allegations from some of the country’s top leaders that mail in voting is flawed.

“You know letting them know it’s secure process. It’s a transparent process. We aren’t doing things behind the scenes,” said Ragan.



Despite the pandemic, not everyone is choosing to use mail-in voting. Thousands are still expected to show up at the polls on November 3rd and election leaders across the state are warning they could be long lines, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it will be a long wait to vote.



“There will be lines on Election Day. We re going to abide by social distancing and sanitization rules so there is not going to be as many booths as we usually have on election day,” said Ragan.



Voters will have the option to vote curbside from their car if they don’t feel safe going inside a polling location.



In Gaston County they have increased the number of poll workers on Election Day. Only a few polling locations have been moved to larger locations to allow for social distancing.

