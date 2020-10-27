Election Day results could be delayed in battleground states, including North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The 2020 Election has already broken records for early voting and voting by mail. The number of ballots have overwhelmed some Board of Election offices across the country. In North Carolina, election leaders are already making plans to count votes as fast and efficiently as possible.

The Mecklenburg County Board of Elections office plans to block off its parking lot on the evening of Election Night in order to get precinct votes inside and counted quickly.

“They drive through the parking lot. They drop off their results. They drop off all their election specific information to us in the parking lot,” said Director of Elections, Michael Dickerson.

Election Day ballots will be joined by more than 350,000 mail-in and early voting ballots that are already at the Board of Elections office waiting to be tabulated.



FOX 46 asked early voters this week if they believe we will know who the next President is on Election Night.

“I think it’s going to take awhile and I kinda hope it does because I hope that everyone’s vote is counted. I want them to take their time so everyone’s voice is heard,” said voter, Abbegayle McCarter.

Experts say there are 13 key states to a presidential victory this year, including North Carolina.

In many of those states, lawsuits have been filed about how mail-in votes are counted and for how long after Election Day.

“I think there are enough people who have come out to vote that we will have a true election number that will over-ride those issues,” said voter, Dorothy Gilchrist.

Unlike other key states, North Carolina is allowed to open and process mail-in ballots when they come in. The Mecklenburg County Board of Elections has been doing so for weeks.

“I fully expect by the time we leave the office on Tuesday night of next week we will have 99.9% posted and listed on our website,” said Dickerson.

The State Board of Elections reminds everyone that election results are not official in North Carolina until 10 days after the election.



Politico reports that the key states of Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin are not typically allowed to process mail-in ballots until Election Night which could delay the outcome of the presidential election.

