Election board says 2M+ North Carolinians have already voted

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Over two million voters in North Carolina have cast their ballots so far, the North Carolina State Board of Elections announced on Tuesday.

The board cited its latest statistics, which they said they received during a news conference that was being held at 3:30 p.m.

More than 2.8 million voters so far have voted during the early voting period, which began last week, along with absentee ballots.

1.3 million voters have gone for in-person voting and the rest have done absentee ballots.

The board says about 52,000 voters visited early voting locations each day and that they are seeing a 97% success rate on absentee ballots. The most common error is the witness signature and printed name portion, they say.

On election night, they expect to have an 80% tally by the time polls close at 7:30 p.m. Anyone who is waiting in line at 7:30 p.m. to vote will still be allowed to vote.

The board says they have the power to call law enforcement on election night if there are complaints regarding voter intimidation.

The board says regardless of the outcome they expect litigation and said that lawsuits are coming, specifically in a presidential election year.

