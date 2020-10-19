Early voters show up on Panthers gameday at BoA Stadium

Voting on Game Day? At Bank of America Stadium? Many on social media expressing concern, questioning how stadium workers would keep order.

Fox 46 did research and learned that voters would be sent to the North Gate and would be in a different line than fans who showed up for the game.

“There’s a lot of excitement because the game is going on. We’ve got the Panthers. That’s really cool. It’s a very dramatic entrance,” said Val Moreno.

Moreno showed up at the stadium Sunday for her chance to vote. She and her crew planned ahead for gameday traffic.

“We’re just glad that the weather is cooperating and we live close by and we were able to walk some place to vote in person,” said Martin Moreno.

Instead of using the Duke Energy parking deck like voters were instructed to do on game day. Many said they walked over with the stadium being near their homes. Voters had to go through security checks just like fans, but after that… lines were short.

“It’s hasn’t been bad at all. I just walked right in and I’m waiting in line right now. It should open in about 20 minutes or so,” said Elizabeth Mitchell.

With crowds of fans, music and so much more, voters say they joined in on the fun at the stadium, but for a different cause.

“There’s music playing. I know folks probably think it’s for the Panthers but I think it’s celebrating all the people coming out and voting today. Life and death. Do or die,” said Teresa Jefferson.

The Bank of America Stadium is one of 33 early voting sites around Mecklenburg County. It will not serve as a polling location on November 3rd.

