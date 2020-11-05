Don’t see confirmation that your vote was counted on NCSBE’s website? Here’s why.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The North Carolina State Board of Elections says they have been inundated with questions from residents who want to make sure that their vote counted. They say in almost every single case, the answer will be yes.

They’re clarifying why you may not see confirmation that your vote was received in the election.

Officials say it may take up to a few weeks before your voter history is updated on the state’s website.

“If you voted in person and inserted your ballot into a tabulator, your selections were immediately recorded on a memory card, and your votes were reported on election night as part of the unofficial results,” said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections.

However, if you voted on Election Day, it will take time for your voter history to reflect the fact that you voted, as county boards of elections must first complete post-election processes.

You can find out the status of your ballot with the voter search tool by entering your first and last names and county. Then follow the instructions below based on your voting method.

If you voted in person on Election Day, your ballot status will show up in the voter history section as soon as your county completes the post-election process of assigning voter history to your record. This may take a couple of weeks or longer after the election.

If you voted early in person from Oct. 15-31, you can find that your vote counted in the ‘Your Absentee Ballot” section of your search. This is because under North Carolina law, all early votes – by-mail or in-person – are considered absentee votes.

If you voted during the early voting period, your “Absentee Status” will show “VALID RETURN,” the “Return Method” will be “IN PERSON” and your “Return Status” will be “ACCEPTED.”

Your ballot status will also show up in the voter history section as soon as your county completes the post-election process of assigning voter history to your record. This could also take a couple of weeks or longer.

If you voted absentee by-mail, you can find that your vote counted in the “Your Absentee Ballot” section. “Absentee Status” will show “VALID RETURN,” the “Return Method” will be “MAIL” and your “Return Status” will be “ACCEPTED” or “ACCEPTED – CURED”, and again, your ballot will also show up in the voter history section.

If you cast a provisional ballot, you will be able to check the status of your ballot 10 days after the election through the Provisional Search tool.

Your voter history includes the election date, the voting method and your county. For primary elections, it also includes the ballot style (Republican, Democratic, nonpartisan, etc.) that you voted. It will not show who you voted for. That is always confidential.

“Please be patient as your county boards of elections work extremely hard to ensure all ballots are counted and results are audited and certified,” Brinson Bell said. “With these options, voters can have peace of mind that their voice was heard in this election.”

