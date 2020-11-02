DOJ sending poll watchers to Mecklenburg County on Election Day

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The Department of Justice is sending voting rights monitors to battleground states including North Carolina. Mecklenburg County will see some of these poll monitors on Election Day.

On Monday, the Department of Justice announced members of the Civil Rights Division will monitor voting locations in 44 jurisdictions in 18 states. DOJ says the work of the Civil Rights Division is to “ensure that all of our citizens can freely exercise this most fundamental American right.”

“We are ready for Election Day in NC,” State Board Executive Director Karen Brinson Bell said.

The State Elections Director tells FOX 46 it’s common elections practice and welcomes members of the DOJ to see what North Carolina is doing this election.

“There are no events that would be triggering this especially in Mecklenburg County,” UNCC Political Science Professor Dr. Eric Heberlig said.

While the DOJ doesn’t explain how it picks cities, Heberlig says the list includes big cities and battleground states like Pennsylvania, Florida, and North Carolina.

“The list seems skewed to democratic cities that they’re trying to inflame. Charlotte, for example, has a very professional Board of Elections and we’ve run clean elections here historically, so I’m not sure why they’re thinking people in Myers Park are up to something,” Heberlig said.

This election year, tensions are high along with concerns of voter intimidation. Federal monitors will guard against that along with harassment and discrimination.

“Given what we’ve seen in 17 days , it seems North Carolinians have been kind to each other.”

Bell says, so far, her office is monitoring a few isolated situations of intimidation.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

“All in all, the amount of incident reports centered around voter intimidation has been small and in keeping with other elections. We are pleased with how this election has gone and believe it will stay that way,” she said.

The DOJ declined FOX 46’s request for an interview, but they will be taking any complaints about possible voting rights violations.

On Election Day, Civil Rights Division personnel will be available all day to take complaints from the public related to possible violations. To submit a complaint, click here or call 800-253-3931.

Individuals with questions or complaints related to the ADA can call 800-514-0301 or 800-514-0383 (TDD), or submit a complaint here.

Under the Obama administration, in 2016 the DOJ sent 500 people to 67 jurisdictions in 22 states.

The League of Women Voters says while they aren’t aware of any issues that would make the DOJ pick Mecklenburg County, they welcome the extra eyes on the polls.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE