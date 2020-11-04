Developing: Union County reporting 0 precincts due to sorting issue

2020 Election
UNION COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Union County is reporting 0 precincts right now due to a sorting issue with the County Board of Elections Office, Union County BOE confirmed.

Authorities said the issue should be fixed within the next 10 minutes.

Check back for updates with FOX 46 on this developing local news story.

